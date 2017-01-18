Sparks cause minor fire in mobile home

Firefighters at the scene of a minor fire in Quincy.

Sparks caused a minor fire in a mobile home Wednesday afternoon in Quincy, according to fire officials.

Fire crews were called to the home, located on West Valleyview, just after 1 p.m. They saw smoke coming from the home when they arrived.

Fire officials determined a crew was wrapping up a renovation project. They were cutting the trailer tongue off the mobile home when sparks caught insulation on fire.

Officials said no one was injured. They said there was just minor damage.