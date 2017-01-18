Sparks cause minor fire in mobile home - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Sparks cause minor fire in mobile home

Posted:
By Travis Sloan, Internet Director
Connect
Firefighters at the scene of a minor fire in Quincy. Firefighters at the scene of a minor fire in Quincy.
Fire officials say sparks caused the fire. Fire officials say sparks caused the fire.
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Sparks caused a minor fire in a mobile home Wednesday afternoon in Quincy, according to fire officials.

Fire crews were called to the home, located on West Valleyview, just after 1 p.m. They saw smoke coming from the home when they arrived.

Fire officials determined a crew was wrapping up a renovation project. They were cutting the trailer tongue off the mobile home when sparks caught insulation on fire.

Officials said no one was injured. They said there was just minor damage.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.