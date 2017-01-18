Adams County farmer convicted of insurance fraud

An Adams County farmer was convicted of insurance fraud Tuesday by a federal jury, according to the US Attorney's Office.

Authorities said the jury convicted Dean Mowen, 53, of Quincy. on all charges after less than two hours of deliberating. Charges included conspiracy to commit mail fraud and mail fraud.

The US Attorney's Office said evidence presented during the trial showed the following:

Mowen purchased a New Holland 8970 tractor and a Chase IH 2388 combine in Mississippi back in 2015. Quincy resident David Speer, 68, was with him and negotiated the price for both at $30,000.

Following the purchase, Mowen added a tractor and combine to his insurance policy with a total worth of $108,000.

Mowen and Speer then agreed to set the tractor and combine on fire and did so on Oct. 1, 2015. He reported the an estimated loss of $108,000 and provided false receipts as proof of purchase.

The US Attorney's Office said Speer pleaded guilty last August to conspiracy to commit mail fraud. He's scheduled for sentencing next month.

Mowen is scheduled to be sentenced in May. He faces up to 25 years in prison.