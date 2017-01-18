Hy-Vee launches 'misfit produce' program aimed at reducing food waste

"Normal" Pepper on the left, "Misfit" Pepper on the right

When picking out fruits and vegetables at the store, people are usually drawn towards the best looking produce, but Hy-Vee is trying to change that.

They are now offering "ugly" produce under a new 'misfit produce program' to help fight food waste.

The United Nations estimates that between 20 to 40 percent of produce harvested each year is thrown away because of store sizing standards.

"We have taken those and then we are selling them, they are just as nutritious, they are just as healthy, they are still fresh, they are not out of date or spoiled in any way." Hy-Vee Dietitian Jennifer Soucie said.

Hy-Vee is working with the U.S. Department of Agriculture to help reduce food waste by 50 percent by the year 2030.