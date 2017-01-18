Ameren Illinois makes $10,000 donation to food pantry - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Ameren Illinois makes $10,000 donation to food pantry

Posted:
By Ashley Hart, Multimedia Journalist
Check for $10,000 for Quincy Catholic Charities Food Pantry
620 Main street
Inside the food pantry

With the cost of food on the rise and the increased need, a local Quincy food pantry got a big help Wednesday.

Ameren Illinois donated $10,000 to Quincy Catholic Charities Food Pantry. The money will be used to keep shelves stocked and for their mobile food pantry which delivers food to those in need in rural communities. Food Pantry Manager Shelle Hinkle says this money will come in handy because last year they helped over 26,000 people

"It'll bless so many people because you know whether it's ones who are in low-income or elderly because prescription drugs are so expensive so a lot of them need help and as far as having food for them to eat so it'll bless so many people,” she said.

Officials with Quincy Catholic Charities Food Pantry say this money will help carry them through the summer.

