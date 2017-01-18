Quincy Chamber inducts three into Hall of Fame

Hundreds gathered Wednesday to honor and recognize three people for their contributions to the local business community.

BeeJay Adams with Mississippi Belle Distributing, Richard Huck with Huck Manufacturing and Dean Searls with Adams Electric Cooperative were inducted into the Quincy Chamber of Commerce Business Hall of fame. Family members accepted on behalf of all three inductees, who have all passed away.

Officials say this award is special because of the recognition from other business people.

" The inductees into the business hall of fame were nominated by members of the local community to note their outstanding leadership and dedication to the Quincy community,” said Ambassador with the Quincy Area Chamber of Commerce, J.T. Dozier.

The chamber also welcomed 64 new business memberships in 2016.