WIU back in session amidst budget concerns

Junior Aaron Murray said the university has kept the student impact of the impasse minimal.

WIU officials say they plan to go to Springfield to advocate on behalf of higher education.

The state has lowered it's funding amounts for the university significantly.

WIU students noted that the budget impasse is an often talked about story.

Classes have resumed at Western Illinois University, but officials say the future doesn't look so bright if the state can't figure out its budget mess.

"The state of Illinois is hurting right now," student Aaron Murray said. "It's no secret. Everyone knows it. It's going to be a big problem moving forward."

Murray is a junior at WIU, and he says the nearly two-year-long budget impasse is a subject that many students are aware of. However, he noted that the university has worked to make the impact on students minimal.

"Everything seems to running very smoothly." Murray said. "We get constant updates from the president's office. They're working really hard to figure everything out."

One of those people who has been working to find a solution is Matt Bierman, the Vice President for Administrative Services. He said the school has had to operate with extremely limited funding, and he hopes that changes soon.

"We as a university are in a different financial position." Bierman noted. "It's one thing to go through that year, and be funded at only a thirty percent level, but to do that twice is impossible"

Bierman said the problem of limited funding can only get worse.

"The legislators, and the state, and the governor, and the speakers, they know that." Bierman said. "So our position becomes stronger to advocate and argue for the funding of higher education."

He added that if they go through another semester without a budget, they will have to figure out a way to make ends meet financially.

Students like Aaron said they appreciate the efforts of their administrators, and remain hopeful that more funding will arrive.

"I know everyone here on campus is working really hard to fix it, which is really good." Murray said. "So hopefully good things will come in the future."

Bierman also added that university representatives plan on going to Springfield to advocate for higher education in February, and March.