Fort Madison looking to move Amtrak location downtown

Santa Fe Depot on 10th Street where the city wants to put a new platform.

The City of Fort Madison wants to move the location of its Amtrak stop.

The move promises improvements for both passengers and local businesses.

The Santa Fe Depot on South 10th Street is where the city wants to relocate the Amtrak stop.

Nearby businesses agree with the city's idea.

Chuong Garden could be heating up if a new Amtrak platform is built at the Sante Fe Depot.

"It would help increase our business by 15-20 percent of our business," owner Sharon Chuong said.

The city has sent its platform design at the depot to the Federal Railroad Administration and the Department of Transportation. The plan calls for moving services from the current South 20th street location.

"It was restored a number of years ago and it was restored for that purpose," City Manager David Varley said. "We have raised it and brought it above the flood plane. It would be nice to have Amtrak stop at a historic location."

Right now, the location is connected with BNSF railways and it's also across the street from the city sewer plant.

"This is a much better presentation to the city and it's a much nicer place for people to get off," Varley said. "They can get off and they are right in downtown Fort Madison."

Sharon Chuong said the train ride is a three-hour trip to Kansas City, and many people want to ride with full stomachs.

"They feel like they want to prep themselves and eat something before they go on this long journey," Chuong said.

City Manager David Varley said approval for the designs should come back in the next few months and the city council should make a decision on the project by the spring.

"Once it gets approved, then it goes to Iowa Department of Transportation," Varley said. "They will be the ones who will bid out the contract and oversee the construction."

Varley says the project has been talked about for eight years.

He said it'll cost $1.2 million to complete. He said $750,000 comes from state grants, $150,000 will be paid by Amtrak, $65,000 will be paid by a saved city grant and the city has to pay the rest of the balance.