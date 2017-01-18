City of Fort Madison says Rodeo Park bridge unsafe - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

City of Fort Madison says Rodeo Park bridge unsafe

FORT MADISON, Ia. (WGEM) -

Fort Madison officials say a walking bridge in a city park has become a safety hazard. 

Management Analyst John Luna says the bridge support railing at Rodeo Park is deteriorating and has been an issue since last spring.

He says a lot of people use the walking trail and one family tried to go across the bridge this winter.

The city placed a fence and keep out signs to make sure no one gets hurt.

"It's not really noticeable until you take up the plank and then you will see that it's deteriorating and rusting away," Luna said. "It has become a major safety issue that they stay off of it until it is repaired."

The project will cost round $30,000 and the project should be completed by the spring. 

