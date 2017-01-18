Hannibal's Griffith commits to Missouri Western - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Hannibal's Griffith commits to Missouri Western

By Ben Marth, Sports Director
Hannibal's Shamar Griffith made a verbal commitment to Missouri Western on Wednesday.

HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) -- He was the most valuable piece to a very successful puzzle.

Last fall Hannibal's Shamar Griffith capped off his brilliant football career by becoming the program's all-time leading rusher while helping guide the Pirates to the Class 4 quarterfinals for the second consecutive season.

And now Griffith has a place to call home.

One of the area's top college football recruiting targets came off the market as Griffith used Twitter to announce his verbal commitment to NCAA Division II Missouri Western.

Griffith tweeted: "I have decided to further my education and football career at Missouri Western State University."

Griffith finished with more than 6,000 yards rushing and wrapped up his prep career for ninth all-time in state history in that category.

He was also a First Team All-State, All-District, and All-Conference selection.

