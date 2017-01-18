QND Basketball: Raiders bond by breaking away to bowl

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -- Coming off consecutive nights of competition, and two more games on tap before the week ends, at the Jerseyville Tournament Quincy Notre Dame boys basketball coach Kevin Meyer gave his team a bit of a breather Wednesday.



In lieu of practice Meyer took his team to Tangerine Bowl for a chance at earning bragging rights at the bowling alley.



Not only did it give the Raiders a chance to rest their legs it was a way to bond away from the court.



"Let them all have some fun but still drive some competition. They are together (and) they are enjoying each others company. I think there's not wagering but some things going on for sprints, and stuff like that, to see what we do at practice (Thursday)," Meyer said.



"We just got back from two long road trips (and) two tough games. We needed to do something to get off our legs and just kind of refresh."



The players took off their their basketball sneakers for bowling shoes, divided into teams, and then showcased their skills.



It's an already tight-knit team and the players say events like Wednesday can only help when they return to the floor.



"When we all get out there we play our best when we're all communicating and we we're kind of all on the same page," senior Johnny Ray indicated.



"When we're all talking on the court it brings more energy. I really just think it helps us all kind of come together and builds our chemistry."



According to senior Wade Willer, "We're close on the court but I think being close outside of basketball is important, too. Go back to being a family, (having) a strong bond, a band of brothers I guess you could say."



The Raiders will return to practice Thursday in preparation for a pair of weekend games in Jerseyville. They will play Highland (Ill.) Friday before taking on the tournament host Saturday as they try and tack on to their nine-game winning streak.