C/SE stays put, West Central moves up in latest Illinois girls basketball rankings

Illinois High School Girls Basketball Top 10 Poll
By The Associated Press
Here are the girls prep basketball polls with rank, team, first-place votes, record and total points.
Class 4A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Montini (12) 21-0 120 1
2. Rock Island 22-1 96 2
3. Edwardsville 20-0 94 4
4. Homewood-Flossmoor 13-2 82 3
5. Benet 18-2 67 5
6. Rockford Boylan 19-1 48 6
7. Springfield 17-2 41 7
8. Hersey 18-2 33 8
9. Geneva 14-3 22 9
10. Oswego East 19-3 21 NR
Others receiving 7 or more votes: Bradley-Bourbonnais 12. Evanston Township 11.
Class 3A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Chicago Marshall (7) 10-0 132 2
2. Morton (4) 19-2 123 1
3. Mattoon (1) 21-0 92 4
4. Highland (2) 16-3 87 3
5. Bethalto Civic Memorial 17-3 85 5
6. Richwoods 18-3 73 6
7. Rochester 14-3 56 8
8. Effingham 18-2 34 7
9. Normal University 16-3 32 NR
10. North Lawndale 14-3 13 10
(tie)Litchfield 19-2 13 NR
Others receiving 7 or more votes: Peoria Central 8.
Class 2A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Byron (11) 19-2 127 1
2. Eureka (1) 19-2 105 2
3. Teutopolis 20-2 96 3
4. Sherrard 20-2 92 4
5. Camp Point Central 19-2 72 5
6. Kewanee 21-3 50 9
7. Hall 18-5 47 6
8. Sesser-Valier (1) 19-1 41 8
9. Hillsboro 18-4 35 7
10. Gilman Iroquois West 18-2 11 NR
(tie)Auburn 20-3 11 10
Others receiving 7 or more votes: Arthur-Lovington-Hammond-Atwood 9. St. Edward 8.
Class 1A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Lebanon (12) 19-0 135 1
2. Winchester (2) 20-0 123 3
3. Ashton-Franklin Center 18-2 97 2
4. Colfax Ridgeview 19-2 87 5
5. Mount Olive 19-2 81 6
6. Okawville 16-4 58 7
7. Danville Schlarman 13-5 40 8
8. Calhoun 13-4 34 4
9. Princeville 21-2 29 9
10. Heyworth 20-1 26 NR
Others receiving votes: Annawan 21. Galena 15.
