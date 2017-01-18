C/SE stays put, West Central moves up in latest Illinois girls b - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

C/SE stays put, West Central moves up in latest Illinois girls basketball rankings

Posted:
By Ben Marth, Sports Director
Illinois High School Girls Basketball Top 10 Poll

By The Associated Press
   
Here are the girls prep basketball polls with rank, team, first-place votes, record and total points.

Class 4A
School                                        W-L      Pts    Prv 
  1.  Montini  (12)                    21-0    120    1     
  2.  Rock  Island                      22-1    96      2     
  3.  Edwardsville                    20-0    94      4     
  4.  Homewood-Flossmoor        13-2    82      3     
  5.  Benet                                  18-2    67      5     
  6.  Rockford  Boylan              19-1    48      6     
  7.  Springfield                      17-2    41      7     
  8.  Hersey                                18-2    33      8     
  9.  Geneva                                14-3    22      9     
10.  Oswego  East                      19-3    21      NR   
   Others receiving 7 or more votes: Bradley-Bourbonnais 12. Evanston Township 11.

Class 3A
School                                                  W-L      Pts    Prv   
  1.  Chicago  Marshall  (7)              10-0    132    2       
  2.  Morton  (4)                                  19-2    123    1       
  3.  Mattoon  (1)                                21-0    92      4       
  4.  Highland    (2)                            16-3    87      3       
  5.  Bethalto  Civic  Memorial        17-3    85      5       
  6.  Richwoods                                    18-3    73      6       
  7.  Rochester                                    14-3    56      8       
  8.  Effingham                                    18-2    34      7       
  9.  Normal  University                    16-3    32      NR     
10.  North  Lawndale                          14-3    13      10     
(tie)Litchfield                                19-2    13      NR     
   Others receiving 7 or more votes: Peoria Central 8.

Class 2A
School                                            W-L      Pts    Prv     
  1.  Byron  (11)                            19-2    127    1         
  2.  Eureka    (1)                          19-2    105    2         
  3.  Teutopolis                            20-2    96      3         
  4.  Sherrard                                20-2    92      4         
  5.  Camp  Point  Central            19-2    72      5         
  6.  Kewanee                                  21-3    50      9         
  7.  Hall                                        18-5    47      6         
  8.  Sesser-Valier  (1)              19-1    41      8         
  9.  Hillsboro                              18-4    35      7         
10.  Gilman  Iroquois  West        18-2    11      NR       
(tie)Auburn                                  20-3    11      10       
   Others receiving 7 or more votes: Arthur-Lovington-Hammond-Atwood 9. St. Edward 8. 

Class 1A
School                                                W-L      Pts    Prv 
  1.  Lebanon  (12)                            19-0    135    1     
  2.  Winchester    (2)                      20-0    123    3     
  3.  Ashton-Franklin  Center        18-2    97      2     
  4.  Colfax  Ridgeview                    19-2    87      5     
  5.  Mount  Olive                              19-2    81      6     
  6.  Okawville                                  16-4    58      7     
  7.  Danville  Schlarman                13-5    40      8     
  8.  Calhoun                                      13-4    34      4     
  9.  Princeville                              21-2    29      9     
10.  Heyworth                                    20-1    26      NR   
   Others receiving votes: Annawan 21. Galena 15.

