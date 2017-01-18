QND remains number one, Unity cracks the Top in Illinois boys ba - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

QND remains number one, Unity cracks the Top in Illinois boys basketball state rankings

Posted:
By Ben Marth, Sports Director
Biography

Illinois High School Boys Basketball Top 10 Poll

The Associated Press

Here are the boys prep basketball polls with rank, team, first-place votes, record and total points.

Class 4A
School                                      W-L      Pts    Prv 
  1.  Simeon  (12)                    16-0    120    1     
  2.  Evanston  Township        14-2    97      2     
  3.  Edwardsville                  13-1    90      3     
  4.  Bolingbrook                    15-0    75      5     
  5.  Curie                                16-2    71      6     
  6.  Joliet  West                    16-1    47      7     
  7.  Kenwood                            11-3    30      4     
  8.  Whitney  Young                11-4    27      8     
  9.  Fremd                                16-0    23      9     
10.  East  Moline  United      18-3    20      10   
   Others receiving 7 or more votes: Geneva 13. Belleville West 10. Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 10. East St. Louis 9. Willowbrook 9.

Class 3A
School                                                  W-L      Pts    Prv 
  1.  Morgan  Park  (9)                        12-3    139    2     
  2.  Springfield  Lanphier  (5)      13-1    130    1     
  3.  Bloomington                                15-3    108    3     
  4.  North  Lawndale                          13-4    87      4     
  5.  Fenwick                                        13-4    82      5     
  6.  Benton  (1)                                  15-1    78      6     
  7.  Farragut                                      7-3      31      9     
  8.  Centralia                                    9-4      25      10   
  9.  Effingham                                    13-2    21      NR   
10.  Breese  Central                          14-3    19      NR   
   Others receiving 7 or more votes: Springfield Southeast 18. Burlington Central 13. Morton 11. Mahomet-Seymour 7.

Class 2A
School                                            W-L      Pts    Prv 
  1.  Quincy  Notre  Dame  (9)      14-1    142    1     
  2.  Chicago  Uplift  (2)            14-4    127    2     
  3.  Teutopolis  (1)                    16-1    115    5     
  4.  Orr  (2)                                  11-1    106    4     
  5.  Tremont  (1)                          16-1    98      3     
  (tie)Eldorado  (1)                    19-1    98      6     
  7.  Pinckneyville                      16-1    53      10   
  8.  Alton  Marquette                  15-2    47      9     
  9.  Mt.  Carmel                            15-3    36      8     
10.  Hoopeston                              14-1    17      NR   
   Others receiving 7 or more votes: Rockridge 14. St. Joseph-Ogden 9. 

Class 1A
School                                                    W-L      Pts    Prv 
  1.  Quest  Academy  (7)                      20-1    138    2     
  2.  Okawville  (6)                              15-2    132    1     
  3.  Effingham  St.  Anthony  (1)      17-1    101    5     
  4.  Colfax  Ridgeview                        17-1    98      4     
  5.  East  Dubuque  (1)                        19-1    97      3     
  6.  DePue                                              19-0    84      6     
  7.  Newark                                            14-3    64      7     
  8.  Annawan                                          15-2    47      8     
  9.  Hope  Academy                                17-3    30      10   
10.  Mendon  Unity                                13-4    10      NR   
   Others receiving 7 or more votes: Nokomis 7. St. Anne 7.

