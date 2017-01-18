QND remains number one, Unity cracks the Top in Illinois boys basketball state rankings

Illinois High School Boys Basketball Top 10 Poll



The Associated Press



Here are the boys prep basketball polls with rank, team, first-place votes, record and total points.



Class 4A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Simeon (12) 16-0 120 1

2. Evanston Township 14-2 97 2

3. Edwardsville 13-1 90 3

4. Bolingbrook 15-0 75 5

5. Curie 16-2 71 6

6. Joliet West 16-1 47 7

7. Kenwood 11-3 30 4

8. Whitney Young 11-4 27 8

9. Fremd 16-0 23 9

10. East Moline United 18-3 20 10

Others receiving 7 or more votes: Geneva 13. Belleville West 10. Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 10. East St. Louis 9. Willowbrook 9.



Class 3A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Morgan Park (9) 12-3 139 2

2. Springfield Lanphier (5) 13-1 130 1

3. Bloomington 15-3 108 3

4. North Lawndale 13-4 87 4

5. Fenwick 13-4 82 5

6. Benton (1) 15-1 78 6

7. Farragut 7-3 31 9

8. Centralia 9-4 25 10

9. Effingham 13-2 21 NR

10. Breese Central 14-3 19 NR

Others receiving 7 or more votes: Springfield Southeast 18. Burlington Central 13. Morton 11. Mahomet-Seymour 7.



Class 2A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Quincy Notre Dame (9) 14-1 142 1

2. Chicago Uplift (2) 14-4 127 2

3. Teutopolis (1) 16-1 115 5

4. Orr (2) 11-1 106 4

5. Tremont (1) 16-1 98 3

(tie)Eldorado (1) 19-1 98 6

7. Pinckneyville 16-1 53 10

8. Alton Marquette 15-2 47 9

9. Mt. Carmel 15-3 36 8

10. Hoopeston 14-1 17 NR

Others receiving 7 or more votes: Rockridge 14. St. Joseph-Ogden 9.



Class 1A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Quest Academy (7) 20-1 138 2

2. Okawville (6) 15-2 132 1

3. Effingham St. Anthony (1) 17-1 101 5

4. Colfax Ridgeview 17-1 98 4

5. East Dubuque (1) 19-1 97 3

6. DePue 19-0 84 6

7. Newark 14-3 64 7

8. Annawan 15-2 47 8

9. Hope Academy 17-3 30 10

10. Mendon Unity 13-4 10 NR

Others receiving 7 or more votes: Nokomis 7. St. Anne 7.