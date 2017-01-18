Adams County shaves cost on over budget jail plans

Adams County officials feel they have costs back under control for the new jail.

After learning the jail design was $1.6 million over budget, committee members announced Wednesday they cut an additional $1 million from the project. Despite that, they're still roughly $650,000 over budget.

Officials worked with the design team for several hours Wednesday trying to get back on budget and achieve two goals.



"One is to get back closer to the total we told the people we were going to get this project done for, which I think we're getting very close to that," Jail Subcommittee Chairman Mark Peter said. "The second, and the most important goal, is to end up with a really good, safe, efficient, long-term jail."

Members also worked in around $1.9 million in contingencies under the new budget allowing for more flexibility. The Adams County Board approved the new budget.