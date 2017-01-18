Rebuilding steps move forward for Antioch Baptist Church

The walkway into the church with debris in it after the fire.

The inside of the church in rubble.

Flames poured out of the Antioch Baptist Church during the fire one month ago.

The Antioch Baptist Church sits in rubble after a fire destroyed it nearly one month ago.

Almost a month ago, fire consumed the Antioch Baptist Church in rural Ralls County.

Just five days before Christmas, flames engulfed the church. Even now, it's tough for the church's pastor to look at what remains.

"We lost pretty much everything and a lot of memories here because I've been here for some time," Pastor Jack Emmite said.

Looking in the rubble, Pastor Emmite spotted a pew partially intact and some music sheets still visible.

"It's sad, but we're getting through the grieving process," Emmite added.

Church member David Pelletier says watching the consuming flames was heartbreaking, but didn't diminish the passion church members have.

"The church has been stronger as a result. It's only been a few weeks, but you can see the attendance on Sunday morning and attendance on Wednesday nights is even stronger than it ever was," Pelletier said.

Emmite says the insurance company turned property back over to the church on Tuesday and announced it'll pay to demolish the walls still standing, a big step towards rebuilding.

"We've had a couple of bids on the removal of this building here and we're planning on staying on this property," Emmite said.

Church members don't think it's time to take a step back.

"We're expecting the mission of the church to increase rather than decrease in the future," Pelletier said.

While the process to rebuild will be long, Pastor Emmite says they're not alone.

"The Lord is in this and he's got us through this whole process," Emmite explained.

Pastor Emmite says the church is currently meeting at the Seventh-Day Adventist Church in Hannibal for the time being. They're also creating a committee to help figure where exactly they'll rebuild on this property and how long that will take.

Those who would like to help the congregation during this process, you can reach the Antioch Baptist Church by visiting their Facebook page here.