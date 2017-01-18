Rauner says universities need to be more independent

Illinois Governor Rauner says the state's public universities need to be more independent.

He says they're spending too much of their state funding on overhead costs. And while higher education in Illinois needs more resources, those resources need to be spent in the classroom -- not on administrative overhead and inefficiency, the governor says.

But when it comes to K through 12 funding, Rauner says it's time Illinois stepped it up.

"Illinois has been the worst state for decades for state level support for local schools," Rauner said. "We give a smaller percentage of the state budget for schools than any other state. This is wrong, this is a failure of the system, it's another way our system has been broken and it isn't working for the people."

The governor is expected to propose his budget, along with proposed levels of funding for higher education, during his budget address next month.