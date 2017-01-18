Cafe opens inside Quincy Senior and Family Resource Center - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Cafe opens inside Quincy Senior and Family Resource Center

Posted:
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

As people get older, keeping their minds sharp is a focus and there's now a new option to help seniors do exactly that.

Cafe 639 is inside the Quincy Senior and Family Resource Center and celebrated a grand opening Wednesday afternoon.

The cafe offers not only a bite to eat and beer and wine, but also a computer lab with free wifi and a chance to socialize.

"People who are isolated you know that really effects their health tremendously and their outlook on life.  This is a place where people can come make new friends, join old friends, but they can learn new things help exercise their brains, stay ahead of that dementia curve," said Laura Megown with the West Central Illinois Area Agency on Aging.

The cafe will be open Monday thru Friday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.  

Also, all profits raised will go to the Meals on Wheels program in Quincy.


 

