When to keep kids home sick

Parents, you've heard it before...kids saying they're too sick to go to school, but a new report shows parents are often confused by when to send their kids to school.

The report shows that 75 percent of parents said their child had stayed home sick at least once, but many of them were confused on when they should and shouldn't send them.

The study by the University of Michigan Children's Hospital showed that most parents knew to keep kids home when they had symptoms like diarrhea, but they weren't so sure if they were vomiting or had a fever. Shay Drummond of Adams County Health Department says there are a few things to look out for.

"Is the child too ill to do the activities that are gonna be required that day at school? If so... then keep your child home. Does the child have signs and symptoms or is suffering from something that is contagious, or could potentially infect other students or the staff? Then keep your child home,. she says."

Drummond also says, to ask yourself as a parent, would you stay home from work if you had similar signs or symptoms? She says that if the answer is yes, then your child should definitely stay at home.