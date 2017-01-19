Police investigate QHS student about social media threat

Quincy Police said Thursday morning that they were investigating a social media threat.

Quincy Public Schools staff and students are not in any danger following a post made by a student, according to QPS Superintendent Roy Webb. Quincy High School Principal Danielle Arnold said the threat wasn't specifically aimed at any schools.

Webb said the Quincy Police Department made school administrators aware of the video posted by a student Wednesday evening. Webb said QPS administration and security worked with police on the investigation.

Police then contacted the student and his parents.

Webb said situation was alarming, but he didn't think the student was serious about causing harm.

"The student thought he was making a joke," Webb said.

Webb said the student was not in school Thursday and discipline action is still under consideration. All schools in the district were in session and operating on a normal class schedule.

A Skylert message was sent via the school's internal system and a meeting was held Thursday morning to inform staff of the situation.

The Quincy Police Department said they were aware of the social media post, but would not comment any further at this time.