Police arrest Quincy man trying to flush meth

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

A Quincy man is facing charges after police said they caught him trying to flush meth down a motel toilet Wednesday night.

Police said officers were searching a motel room at 200 Maine St. that Nathan Craig, 40, was renting. When they went inside, police said they saw Craig destroying the evidence in the toilet.

Officers were able to recover some of the meth from the toilet.

Craig was charged with unlawful possession of meth and obstruction of justice.

