Quincy mayoral candidate announces plan to tackle pension

"There has to be a better way." That was the message coming from Quincy mayoral candidate Jeff VanCamp following a press conference Thursday about the city's police and fire pension obligation.

VanCamp said the police and fire pension obligation continues to be a debate the city council undertakes each year with no help on getting ahead of the issue. The independent candidate announced his first plan as mayor is to create an independent commission to research and examine the city's pension obligation and figure out options to tackle the growing concern.

The commission will then present the plan to the city council ahead of the deadline on passing the city's tax levy. Aldermen passed a no tax levy increase on the final meeting before it needed to be sent to the county. The plan instead used general funds to pay the additional amount towards the police and fire pension that would have been used during a tax levy increase presented by Mayor Kyle Moore.

Quincy Mayor Kyle Moore said at the time the city needed Springfield to act on structural reforms for the pension system. VanCamp called that a defensive position and said the mayor shouldn't wait for state lawmakers to act.

"That's the hand we're dealt, but we still have to play it," VanCamp said. "Taking a defensive position on something this important that's not only a public safety issue, but a financial and budgetary issue, to me just doesn't make any sense."

VanCamp said this is one of many issues he will discuss ahead of the upcoming election.

Moore responded to VanCamp's statements later Thursday.

Throughout my service to the citizens of Quincy I have worked with colleagues on both sides of the aisle to take proactive steps to increase funding to our police and fire pensions. As an Alderman, I proposed and the council passed, setting aside $1.5 million of new revenue toward the reduction of debt and pension obligations. During my term as Mayor, we have earmarked revenue from video gaming machines towards public safety pension funding, explored issuing pension obligation bonds with the finance committee, and utilized savings from debt reduction towards the funding of pensions. Interestingly enough, Alderman Van Camp voted against that measure. My opponent also makes the claim that last month I proposed a tax increase to meet our obligations. This is false. At the request of members of the Finance Committee, the Administration provided a number of scenarios in order to meet our pension obligation. I will continue to provide aldermen the information they need despite Alderman Van Camp’s twisting it for partisan political gain.

Residents will vote for the next city mayor on April 4.