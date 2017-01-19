Palmyra School District announces next superintendent - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Palmyra School District announces next superintendent

By Travis Sloan
PALMYRA, Mo. (WGEM) -

The Palmyra School Board approved the promotion of a principal in its district to superintendent at a special meeting Wednesday night.

According to a press release, current Palmyra Middle School Principal Kirt Malone will be the next superintendent. He will replace Eric Churchwell, who is retiring this year.

"Mr. Malone was chosen from a list of very successful and highly qualified applicants from both within the Palmyra R-1 School District and from outside the district," the district stated in the release. "The Board of Education and Administration would like to express their thanks and gratitude to all those who applied for the position."

The school district said Malone was the middle school principal for five years. He also previously worked as principal and teacher in Lewis, Clark and Knox counties.

