Peak flu season upon us, cases rising locally

Peak flu season is upon us and officials said the number of patients requiring hospitalization are on the rise in Adams County.

Adams County Health Department's Jon Campos said during January and February they expect flu numbers to go up and that's exactly what's happening. He said influenza A is the predominant version of the flu they're seeing right now, which the flu shot should protect against.

"Now vaccination is the most important way that we can protect our community," Campos said. "If more people are vaccinated again the flu, less people are going to get it. And we're not going to spread it to our most delicate populations like our infants and our elderly or immunocompromised who are most at risk."

However, if you end up getting the flu Campos said you just need to stay home.

"Even if you're a super mom, you don't need to go to the grocery store you need to stay home and get better," Campos said. "Most people are going to be infectious with the flu a day before their symptoms start. We would recommend that you don't go back to work or school until you're at least 24 hours fever free. Without the assistance of things like Tylenol."

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, on a state level, Iowa's flu activity is minimal, Illinois' is low but Missouri's is high.