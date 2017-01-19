Officials look to expand Missouri texting and driving law

Officers said if someone is looking down at their lap, that doesn't necessarily mean they're texting.

Texting and driving could be illegal for all ages in Missouri if the bill is passed into law

Texting and driving is illegal for anyone in Illinois and soon that could be a law in Missouri as well.

Representative Jim Hansen, who covers Monroe and Ralls counties in our area, is pushing a bill that would ban any driver from texting while behind the wheel. Currently, it's only illegal for those under 21.

One Missouri driver said he thinks the bill is a good idea because he said texting and driving don't go together.

"You have to take your eyes off the road to text," Vernon Janes of Missouri said. "And once you get your eyes off the road into texting you're distracted. And any kind of distracted driving is hazardous."

Several local Missouri sheriffs and police chiefs that we spoke with said they support the bill but said enforcing it will be challenging. For example, if someone is looking down at their lap that doesn't necessarily mean they're texting.

Officers said it would have to be obvious in order to write a ticket.