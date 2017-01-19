Handful of area basketball teams remain state ranked in Missouri

The MBCA Basketball poll is selected by a panel of coaches representing each of the 8 MBCA districts and each of the five Missouri basketball classes.
Class 1 -- BOYS
1 Winston 15-0
2 Walnut Grove 14-1
3 Glasgow 11-0
4 North Andrew 13-0
5 Advance 10-2
6 Scott County Central 10-4
7 Hermitage 13-2
8 Braymer 12-1
9 Jefferson 10-4
10 Greenfield 10-3
Class 2
1 Hartville 13-2
2 Thayer 14-2
3 Stanberry 11-1
4 Lincoln 13-1
5 Wellington-Napolean 12-1
6 Newburg 12-2
7 Marionville 12-1
8 Ellington 10-2
9 Knox County 12-3
10 Salisbury 9-3
Class 3
1 Southern Boone 12-0
2 Cardinal Ritter 12-4
3 Charleston 12-2
4 Caruthersville 8-1
5 Licking 12-2
6 Lamar 11-1
7 Mountain Grove 11-2
8 Saxony Lutheran 15-1
9 Summit Christian Academy 11-2
10 Monroe City 12-1
Class 4
1 Vashon 10-2
2 St. Mary's 14-1
3 Sikeston 10-2
4 Helias 11-2
5 Farmington 11-2
6 Jennings 13-3
7 Parkway West 9-3
8 Hillsboro 13-1
9 Bolivar 13-2
10 Center-Kansas City 9-2
Class 5
1 Chaminade 13-1
2 Lee's Summit West 11-1
3 SLUH 12-4
4 Webster Groves 10-2
5 Nixa 12-1
6 Kickapoo 11-4
7 Park Hill 11-1
8 Liberty 9-3
9 Park Hill South 9-3
10 Republic 11-5
Class 1 -- GIRLS
1 Walnut Grove 12-2
2 North Mercer 11-1
3 Leeton 11-0
4 Jefferson 13-1
5 Mound City 10-3
6 Wheatland 12-1
7 Higbee 10-2
8 Southwest (Livingston County) 9-2
9 Norborne 8-2
10 Rock Port 9-3
Class 2
1 Clopton 12-0
2 Skyline 13-2
3 Gainesville 14-0
4 Norwood 13-1
5 Thayer 14-1
6 Purdy 11-1
7 New Franklin 11-3
8 Spokane 14-2
9 Scotland County 9-1
10 Mid Buchanan 13-1
Class 3
1 Strafford 17-0
2 St. James 17-0
3 Father Tolton 13-1
4 Southern Boone 12-2
5 Boonville 13-1
6 Central (Park Hills) 13-2
7 Monroe City 13-1
8 Trenton 12-2
9 Whitfield 10-6
10 California 10-3
Class 4
1 Incarnate Word 13-1
2 Chillicothe 12-1
3 MICDS 13-1
4 Carl Junction 8-1
5 Parkway North 10-2
6 Pacific 12-2
7 Benton (St. Joseph) 7-3
8 Sullivan 10-2
9 Osage 9-2
10 Smithville 10-4
Class 5
1 Jefferson City 13-0
2 Kirkwood 11-2
3 Washington 11-1
4 Rock Bridge 11-2
5 Hickman 11-2
6 Lees Summit North 11-0
7 Blue Springs South 8-2
8 Kickapoo 13-3
9 Jackson 9-2
10 Lebanon 8-4
