Handful of area basketball teams remain state ranked in Missouri

The MBCA Basketball poll is selected by a panel of coaches representing each of the 8 MBCA districts and each of the five Missouri basketball classes.



Class 1 -- BOYS

1 Winston 15-0

2 Walnut Grove 14-1

3 Glasgow 11-0

4 North Andrew 13-0

5 Advance 10-2

6 Scott County Central 10-4

7 Hermitage 13-2

8 Braymer 12-1

9 Jefferson 10-4

10 Greenfield 10-3

Class 2

1 Hartville 13-2

2 Thayer 14-2

3 Stanberry 11-1

4 Lincoln 13-1

5 Wellington-Napolean 12-1

6 Newburg 12-2

7 Marionville 12-1

8 Ellington 10-2

9 Knox County 12-3

10 Salisbury 9-3

Class 3

1 Southern Boone 12-0

2 Cardinal Ritter 12-4

3 Charleston 12-2

4 Caruthersville 8-1

5 Licking 12-2

6 Lamar 11-1

7 Mountain Grove 11-2

8 Saxony Lutheran 15-1

9 Summit Christian Academy 11-2

10 Monroe City 12-1

Class 4

1 Vashon 10-2

2 St. Mary's 14-1

3 Sikeston 10-2

4 Helias 11-2

5 Farmington 11-2

6 Jennings 13-3

7 Parkway West 9-3

8 Hillsboro 13-1

9 Bolivar 13-2

10 Center-Kansas City 9-2

Class 5

1 Chaminade 13-1

2 Lee's Summit West 11-1

3 SLUH 12-4

4 Webster Groves 10-2

5 Nixa 12-1

6 Kickapoo 11-4

7 Park Hill 11-1

8 Liberty 9-3

9 Park Hill South 9-3

10 Republic 11-5

Class 1 -- GIRLS

1 Walnut Grove 12-2

2 North Mercer 11-1

3 Leeton 11-0

4 Jefferson 13-1

5 Mound City 10-3

6 Wheatland 12-1

7 Higbee 10-2

8 Southwest (Livingston County) 9-2

9 Norborne 8-2

10 Rock Port 9-3

Class 2

1 Clopton 12-0

2 Skyline 13-2

3 Gainesville 14-0

4 Norwood 13-1

5 Thayer 14-1

6 Purdy 11-1

7 New Franklin 11-3

8 Spokane 14-2

9 Scotland County 9-1

10 Mid Buchanan 13-1

Class 3

1 Strafford 17-0

2 St. James 17-0

3 Father Tolton 13-1

4 Southern Boone 12-2

5 Boonville 13-1

6 Central (Park Hills) 13-2

7 Monroe City 13-1

8 Trenton 12-2

9 Whitfield 10-6

10 California 10-3

Class 4

1 Incarnate Word 13-1

2 Chillicothe 12-1

3 MICDS 13-1

4 Carl Junction 8-1

5 Parkway North 10-2

6 Pacific 12-2

7 Benton (St. Joseph) 7-3

8 Sullivan 10-2

9 Osage 9-2

10 Smithville 10-4

Class 5

1 Jefferson City 13-0

2 Kirkwood 11-2

3 Washington 11-1

4 Rock Bridge 11-2

5 Hickman 11-2

6 Lees Summit North 11-0

7 Blue Springs South 8-2

8 Kickapoo 13-3

9 Jackson 9-2

10 Lebanon 8-4