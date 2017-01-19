QPS union approves new contract

The union that represents Quincy Public School employees approved a new contract this week, according to union official Jen Drew.

Each subgroup of the union had a majority total of votes, showing the contract worked for them. The school board will vote on it next week.

If approved, the contract will go into effect immediately and union members will get their retroactive pay.

The Quincy School Board President Sayeed Ali released a statement thanking employees and saying a strike would have had a negative impact on the district and the entire community for years to come.

On behalf of the Quincy School Board I want to thank our employees. It has always been a priority of this board to be honest and transparent with our community. That being said, Quincy was on the brink of a school strike; such an event would have seen negative consequences for our district and entire community for many years into the future. It was our employees’ dedication to our students and community that helped the District avert a strike. I am extremely impressed with the union’s proposal and their willingness to work with us. I’d like to ask the community for a favor: when you see one of our Quincy Public Schools team members in public, please say thank you. While the District may not be in the position to pay our employees what they deserve, I hope we can all show them the respect and appreciation they deserve.

The contract approval comes after months of negotiating. The union was nearly 72 hours away from going on strike until a new deal was tentatively agreed upon.

