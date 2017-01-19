QHS Looking to address teacher shortage with new class - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

QHS Looking to address teacher shortage with new class

By Patrick Doss, Multimedia Journalist
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Amidst a nationwide teacher shortage, officials at Quincy Senior High School have been working on a solution.

Krystal Burgtorf is a junior at Quincy Senior High School, and she says she's interested in studying to become a teacher.

"I just like the fact of thinking about helping other kids get an education, and I've seen teachers throughout my career, and I feel like they are really beneficial to my life," Burgtorf said.

One of those teachers is Brenda Stalder, who plans on teaching a pair of new courses at Quincy Senior High School next year.

The two courses provide students with college credit by way of John Wood Community College, and Stalder noted on Thursday that it gives them a glance of what life as a teacher is like.

"They can really get a taste of it and see if it's something that would be a career that they would be interested in pursuing," Stalder said.

Students in the course would not only learn in the classroom, but they would also go to other district schools to shadow other teachers. Stalder noted that she hopes the program will entice some students to return to QPS as teachers someday.

"It would be wonderful if some of the kids who took this course would then complete their secondary education, and then complete their college education and then come back." Stalder added.

Students like Burgtorf hope the new courses ultimately provides experiences that help them decide if teaching is for them.

"I think it would be like, a good opportunity to see if I really like that, and if I want to go to college for education," said Burgtorf

Stalder also noted that if students are interested in taking the courses, they can talk to their guidance counselors.

