City conducts traffic study due to speeding concerns

Hannibal residents have concerns of cars speeding down Ely Street. The issue has prompted city hall and the Hannibal Police Department to conduct a traffic study.

Matthew Crane says he thinks twice about letting his two children play outside near the street.

“You cant have your kids riding their bike, you have to watch them every second when they're outside just because of people's carelessness,” resident Matthew Crane said.

The speed limit is 25 mph, but Crane and his father in law, Robert Wheeler, say on multiple occasions they have seen too many close calls.

“Sometimes I've seen a motorcycle run through here and he was doing 60, 70 mph,” resident Robert Wheeler said.

“People shouldn't be going down the street 50 mph,” said Crane.

City officials are listening to the concerns of residents.

“We have a policy where if we feel like something like that is needed or we have a request from the public we have kind of a study we undertake,” Hannibal City Manager Jeff LaGarce said.

“We use our traffic trailer that monitors the number of vehicles, the speeds of vehicles, the days of the week, and the times of the day that the vehicles are traveling the street in question,” Hannibal Police Assistant Chief John Zerbonia said.

If the study comes back and there is a need to further regulate speeding in the area, the city will conduct traffic calming measures.

“If it is warranted we do increased enforcement or traffic calming measures such as speed tables,” said Zerbonia.

Residents just want something done so no one gets hurt.

“It's just the idea that there's a few children who play out here on the sidewalk and if a ball goes out into the street, not thinking, run out into the street, and try to retrieve the ball. One time one of the kids almost got hit,” said Wheeler.

Officials are taking this seriously.

“If the study comes back plausible we'll sit down with the residents and kind of get there views on what they've seen and observed and we want to hear any danger stories they have, things they've seen," LaGarce said. "But we really want to do the study first before we sit down with residents because we want to show they what we found too and see if it meshes with what they've experienced.” .

The traffic trailer is being placed out Friday and the study will take at least two weeks.