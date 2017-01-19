Deteriorating sidewalk near Hannibal City Hall under construction

Weather has permitted crews to start construction on a deteriorating sidewalk next to city hall in Hannibal.

Brian Chaplin with Hannibal Public Works says crews are replacing the sidewalk next to city hall that has been crumbling and falling apart. He says the sidewalk was a safety concern.

“That's the last thing I need is someone to fall and hurt themselves out here in front of city hall because we do have a lot of people that come in and out, paying bills to doing business with the city all day,” Chaplin said. “So I thought, now is the time to go ahead and get this taken care of as soon as possible.”

Construction began on Wednesday and will be opened back up on Monday the 23rd.