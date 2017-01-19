Blue Devils set to face an old rival and a former coach

As the Quincy High boys basketball team rides into Wharton Field House to face Moline, Friday, the Blue Devils will be halfway through their Western Big 6 schedule. However, before Andy Douglas and his team can turn the page on their conference schedule, they need to deal with an always formidable Moline squad.



This games, however, means more than just an ordinary conference rivalry because the Blue Devils can ill afford to fall further behind the conference leader, United Township.



"We need it and we have to have it," said Douglas. "Being one game back off of (United Township), we can't afford to lose another game."



"As of right now we have to expect that we're the only ones that are going to beat (United Township) at our place when they come. Hopefully someone else will be able to help us out along the way."



Moline, who played Quincy High to a four-point game twice last season, lost a lot of upperclassmen to graduation in the off-season. However, the Blue Devils expect nothing less than a close game against two different basketball teams.



"We're trying to pick up the pace but they're trying to slow down the pace," said senior forward Parker Bland.



"We're equipped and we have a lot of potential during a slow paced game as well has a quick paced game. It's all about how we execute and how we play defensively."



One of the most notable changes for Moline was at the head coaching position. The Maroons went out and hired former Quincy High head coach Sean Taylor away from Jacksonville in the off-season. After two years out of the Western Big 6, Taylor is back in the conference mix with a new team but his former players are excited for the opportunity to play an old coach.



"A lot of people are interested in seeing how the outcome will be," said senior forward Garrett Gadeke.



"Maybe they want to see the old coach again. Maybe they don't, so they want us to beat him. I think it's just more for the community than it is for us."



"It's definitely a statement," said Bland.



"We shake hands before the game and we have a couple of laughs but we definitely want to come out on top especially because it is a conference game."



Moline enters Friday's affair with a (9-5) record overall and a (2-2) record in conference play while Quincy High is firmly in second place in the conference standings with a (3-1) Western Big 6 record.







