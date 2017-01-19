MoDOT to replace deteriorating bridge in 2017

Parts of the concrete can be seen missing on the Missouri Highway 168 bridge overpass.

The Missouri Department of Transportation held an informational meeting Thursday on the Missouri Highway 168 overpass replacement project.

Parts of the road on Missouri Highway 168 overpass is missing after years of wear and tear.

The Missouri Department of Transportation announced they now have money to replace a Palmyra overpass that residents say has been in terrible shape for years.

Missouri Highway 168 is commonly used by the residents of Palmyra heading out of town.

"I live at the North end of town so it's a lot easier for me to get in and out on it and get on the highway," David Hastigs said.

Those who drive over the overpass for work say the road has been in bad shape for a long time.

"I drive a medium duty truck with a trailer," Melvin Lake said. "It puts a lot of wear and tear on it, so I can't imagine what it does to these smaller vehicles."

MoDOT officials say the bridge has been on their radar for awhile.

"It's the structure of the bridge itself and this is kind of a different type of bridge structure than you commonly see," Engineer Brian Haeffner said.

Haeffner says the bridge is basically one concrete slab. So to remove it, it will have to be all at once. That's why crews will be shutting down U.S. 24/61 when they do; big concern for many.

"There are times I'd travel it four or five times a day," Lake explained.

"How are they going to get from here to there in Hannibal or Shelbina?" Hastigs questioned.

MoDOT knows the highway is heavily traveled and plan to try and get the bridge removed in 24 hours on a weekend.

"Less traffic on the highway over the weekend means less impact when we close highway 61," Haeffner explained.

While that solves the problem for U.S. 61, the replacement of the bridge will take around three months. MoDOT says they don't want to waste taxpayer dollars just to get it done faster.

"We could pay contractors to do things more quickly, but then we'd have less taxpayer dollars available to replace other bridges," Haeffner added.

Bids for the project will go out Friday. Officials say if they come back at a reasonable amount contractor could be selected in February and the project starting in March.

The total cost of the project will be $1.5 million. As part of the project, MoDOT will also add an acceleration lane off of Highway 168 heading north on U.S. 61 which officials say will make it safer for those coming onto the highway.