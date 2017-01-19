Plans to expand Bear Creek Trail hinge on federal grant

A map showing the current Bear Creek Trail in red and the expansion proposal in blue.

Residents come out to a public hearing about the possible expansion to Bear Creek Trail in Hannibal.

The Hannibal Parks and Recreation Department wants to expand one of its hiking trails and officials are asking for the public's help.

Officials say they're seeking a federal grant to pay for the expansion of Bear Creek Trail. A forum was held Thursday explaining the proposed expansion and to get the public's input.

"Anytime you do a public project like that, the grant application itself likes to hear public feedback and we love that as well," Executive Director Andy Dorian said. "So we want to see what everyone's thinking."

Officials hope to hear back on the grant sometime this summer. The plan is to start the project in the winter and open next April.

Those wanting to hear about the expansion and give their input can call the Hannibal Parks and Recreation Department.