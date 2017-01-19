Kohl Wholesale expansion to bring more jobs to Quincy

More jobs are coming to the Gem City as a part of the expansion of a longtime Quincy business.

The Economic Development Loan Committee approved Kohl Wholesale's request for a $300,000 grant Thursday. That's according to Quincy Mayor Kyle Moore, who says Kohl Wholesale has agreed to bring in 20 more jobs in exchange for a city sewer connection being run to a location on Highway 57.

Moore says the company plans to invest $14.3 million for a new 160,000 square foot warehouse and he says they hope to have the project done by the end of this year.