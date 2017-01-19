Kohl Wholesale expansion to bring more jobs to Quincy - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Kohl Wholesale expansion to bring more jobs to Quincy

By Valeree Dunn, Producer
Kohl's plans to expand on Highway 57 Kohl's plans to expand on Highway 57

More jobs are coming to the Gem City as a part of the expansion of a longtime Quincy business.

The Economic Development Loan Committee approved Kohl Wholesale's request for a $300,000 grant Thursday. That's according to Quincy Mayor Kyle Moore, who says Kohl Wholesale has agreed to bring in 20 more jobs in exchange for a city sewer connection being run to a location on Highway 57.

Moore says the company plans to invest $14.3 million for a new 160,000 square foot warehouse and he says they hope to have the project done by the end of this year.

