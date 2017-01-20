Thursday's Area Scores - January 19 - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Thursday's Area Scores - January 19

Posted:
By Ben Marth, Sports Director
Fort Madison's Heath Hoenig records the pin at 285 lbs. to lift the Hounds past Keokuk. Fort Madison's Heath Hoenig records the pin at 285 lbs. to lift the Hounds past Keokuk.

**High School Wrestling**

Keokuk: 35
Fort Madison: 42

Illini West: 24
West Hancock: 40

Monmouth-Roseville: 45
West Hancock: 30

Monmouth-Roseville: 27
Illini West: 24


**High School Basketball, Boys**

(Tony Lenzini Tournament)
*Semifinals*
Palmyra: 47
Clark County: 53
Chandler Bevans: 32 pts
Peyton Plunkett: 16 pts
Indians: (11-2), scored final 16 points of the game
- Clark County vs. Monroe City (Saturday, 8:30 p.m.)

*Consolation Semifinals*
Highland: 43
9) Knox County: 46
Kyle Strange: 15 pts

(North Shelby Tournament)
*Semifinals*
Marceline: 56
LaPlata: 45
- South Shelby vs. Marceline (Saturday, 7:30 p.m.)

*Consolation Semifinals*
Marion County: 47
Schuyler County: 62
Carson Bock: 17 pts


**College Basketball, Men's**

Quincy: 69
UMSL: 70
Evan McGaughey: 25
Joseph English (UMSL): go-ahead FT's with 1.2 seconds left
Hawks: (15-4, 5-3) - third straight loss

Hannibal-LaGrange: 91
St. Louis Pharmacy: 58
Greg Nicholl: 19 pts, 7 rebs
Trojans: (6-10)


**High School Basketball, Girls**

-- MSHSAA
(Tony Lenzini Tournament)
*Semifinals*
Palmyra: 59
Clark County: 64
Carissa Bevans: 15 pts
Nicole Kroeger: 24 pts
- Clark County vs. Monroe City (Saturday, 7 p.m.)

*Consolation Semifinals*
Mark Twain: 50
Canton: 43
Kaelee Ogle: 18 pts, 17 rebs
Laken Hugenberg: 21 pts

(North Shelby Tournament)
North Shelby: 42
Schuyler County: 43
Abbey Rich/Kaylee Smith/Makayla McDaniel: 10 pts each
- Schuyler County vs. Scotland County (Saturday, 6 p.m.)

(Non-Tournament)
North Callaway: 39
1) Clopton: 58
Ashtyn Lagemann: 16 pts

Louisiana: 38
Montgomery County: 56

-- IHSA
2) Rock Island: 64
Quincy High: 17

Monmouth-Roseville: 36
5) Central/SE: 48
Brianna Hildebrand: 18 pts
Alaina Vance: 10 pts

Beardstown: 23
Payson: 57

Griggsville-Perry: 46
Pittsfield: 56
Lilly Pepper: 17 pts

Rushville/Industry: 44
Brown County: 64
Ally Heldt/Mariah Markert: 16 pts each

Abingdon-Avon: 58
Bushnell-PC: 51
Madison Allen: 19 pts


**College Basketball, Women's**

Quincy: 47
UMSL: 57
Lady Hawks: (4-14, 1-7)

Hannibal-LaGrange: 55
St. Louis Pharmacy: 65
Kenna Greenway: 24 pts
Lady Trojans: (2-16)

