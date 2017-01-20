Thursday's Area Scores - January 19

Fort Madison's Heath Hoenig records the pin at 285 lbs. to lift the Hounds past Keokuk.

**High School Wrestling**



Keokuk: 35

Fort Madison: 42



Illini West: 24

West Hancock: 40



Monmouth-Roseville: 45

West Hancock: 30



Monmouth-Roseville: 27

Illini West: 24





**High School Basketball, Boys**



(Tony Lenzini Tournament)

*Semifinals*

Palmyra: 47

Clark County: 53

Chandler Bevans: 32 pts

Peyton Plunkett: 16 pts

Indians: (11-2), scored final 16 points of the game

- Clark County vs. Monroe City (Saturday, 8:30 p.m.)



*Consolation Semifinals*

Highland: 43

9) Knox County: 46

Kyle Strange: 15 pts



(North Shelby Tournament)

*Semifinals*

Marceline: 56

LaPlata: 45

- South Shelby vs. Marceline (Saturday, 7:30 p.m.)



*Consolation Semifinals*

Marion County: 47

Schuyler County: 62

Carson Bock: 17 pts





**College Basketball, Men's**



Quincy: 69

UMSL: 70

Evan McGaughey: 25

Joseph English (UMSL): go-ahead FT's with 1.2 seconds left

Hawks: (15-4, 5-3) - third straight loss



Hannibal-LaGrange: 91

St. Louis Pharmacy: 58

Greg Nicholl: 19 pts, 7 rebs

Trojans: (6-10)





**High School Basketball, Girls**



-- MSHSAA

(Tony Lenzini Tournament)

*Semifinals*

Palmyra: 59

Clark County: 64

Carissa Bevans: 15 pts

Nicole Kroeger: 24 pts

- Clark County vs. Monroe City (Saturday, 7 p.m.)



*Consolation Semifinals*

Mark Twain: 50

Canton: 43

Kaelee Ogle: 18 pts, 17 rebs

Laken Hugenberg: 21 pts



(North Shelby Tournament)

North Shelby: 42

Schuyler County: 43

Abbey Rich/Kaylee Smith/Makayla McDaniel: 10 pts each

- Schuyler County vs. Scotland County (Saturday, 6 p.m.)



(Non-Tournament)

North Callaway: 39

1) Clopton: 58

Ashtyn Lagemann: 16 pts



Louisiana: 38

Montgomery County: 56



-- IHSA

2) Rock Island: 64

Quincy High: 17



Monmouth-Roseville: 36

5) Central/SE: 48

Brianna Hildebrand: 18 pts

Alaina Vance: 10 pts



Beardstown: 23

Payson: 57



Griggsville-Perry: 46

Pittsfield: 56

Lilly Pepper: 17 pts



Rushville/Industry: 44

Brown County: 64

Ally Heldt/Mariah Markert: 16 pts each



Abingdon-Avon: 58

Bushnell-PC: 51

Madison Allen: 19 pts





**College Basketball, Women's**



Quincy: 47

UMSL: 57

Lady Hawks: (4-14, 1-7)



Hannibal-LaGrange: 55

St. Louis Pharmacy: 65

Kenna Greenway: 24 pts

Lady Trojans: (2-16)