Thursday's Area Scores - January 19

**High School Wrestling**
Keokuk: 35
Fort Madison: 42
Illini West: 24
West Hancock: 40
Monmouth-Roseville: 45
West Hancock: 30
Monmouth-Roseville: 27
Illini West: 24
**High School Basketball, Boys**
(Tony Lenzini Tournament)
*Semifinals*
Palmyra: 47
Clark County: 53
Chandler Bevans: 32 pts
Peyton Plunkett: 16 pts
Indians: (11-2), scored final 16 points of the game
- Clark County vs. Monroe City (Saturday, 8:30 p.m.)
*Consolation Semifinals*
Highland: 43
9) Knox County: 46
Kyle Strange: 15 pts
(North Shelby Tournament)
*Semifinals*
Marceline: 56
LaPlata: 45
- South Shelby vs. Marceline (Saturday, 7:30 p.m.)
*Consolation Semifinals*
Marion County: 47
Schuyler County: 62
Carson Bock: 17 pts
**College Basketball, Men's**
Quincy: 69
UMSL: 70
Evan McGaughey: 25
Joseph English (UMSL): go-ahead FT's with 1.2 seconds left
Hawks: (15-4, 5-3) - third straight loss
Hannibal-LaGrange: 91
St. Louis Pharmacy: 58
Greg Nicholl: 19 pts, 7 rebs
Trojans: (6-10)
**High School Basketball, Girls**
-- MSHSAA
(Tony Lenzini Tournament)
*Semifinals*
Palmyra: 59
Clark County: 64
Carissa Bevans: 15 pts
Nicole Kroeger: 24 pts
- Clark County vs. Monroe City (Saturday, 7 p.m.)
*Consolation Semifinals*
Mark Twain: 50
Canton: 43
Kaelee Ogle: 18 pts, 17 rebs
Laken Hugenberg: 21 pts
(North Shelby Tournament)
North Shelby: 42
Schuyler County: 43
Abbey Rich/Kaylee Smith/Makayla McDaniel: 10 pts each
- Schuyler County vs. Scotland County (Saturday, 6 p.m.)
(Non-Tournament)
North Callaway: 39
1) Clopton: 58
Ashtyn Lagemann: 16 pts
Louisiana: 38
Montgomery County: 56
-- IHSA
2) Rock Island: 64
Quincy High: 17
Monmouth-Roseville: 36
5) Central/SE: 48
Brianna Hildebrand: 18 pts
Alaina Vance: 10 pts
Beardstown: 23
Payson: 57
Griggsville-Perry: 46
Pittsfield: 56
Lilly Pepper: 17 pts
Rushville/Industry: 44
Brown County: 64
Ally Heldt/Mariah Markert: 16 pts each
Abingdon-Avon: 58
Bushnell-PC: 51
Madison Allen: 19 pts
**College Basketball, Women's**
Quincy: 47
UMSL: 57
Lady Hawks: (4-14, 1-7)
Hannibal-LaGrange: 55
St. Louis Pharmacy: 65
Kenna Greenway: 24 pts
Lady Trojans: (2-16)
