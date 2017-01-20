New report shows gap in health between rural and urban America - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

New report shows gap in health between rural and urban America

Posted:
By Brian Troutman, Producer
Rural Americans more likely to die from top killers
PALMYRA, Mo. (WGEM) -

A new report by the CDC says people living in rural areas are 15% more likely to die from the leading causes of death in the U.S.

Those five are heart disease, stroke, chronic lower respiratory disease, cancer, and unintentional injuries.
The CDC says people in rural areas are more likely to smoke, struggle with obesity, and are less likely to exercise than people in urban areas.
Nurse Practitioner Traci Kline of Blessing's Palmyra Clinic says access to care is an issue.

"In rural areas there's not the amount of clinics, hospitals, those types of things where people can go and have access to care," she says.

Kline also says that she encourages people to get regular check ups, and that if you feel ill, don't self-diagnose. Instead, you should seek medical attention, and receive the advice of a medical professional. 

She also encourages people without access to a traditional gym to find physical activities that they enjoy to incorporate exercise, such as walking or gardening. 

