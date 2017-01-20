Construction to begin on Hannibal bridge replacement

The bridge on Warren Barrett Dr. that is set to be replace starting January 30th

A start date has been set for construction of the bridge on Warren Barrett Drive in Hannibal.

January 30th is when Bleigh Construction will start demolition of the old bridge. The city said there will be signs starting early next week alerting drivers when the road will be closed. The Missouri Department of Transportation lowered the maximum weight of the bridge in July prompting the replacement.

Officials met Friday to finalize plans and engineer Skip Wilson, with Poepping Stone Bach & Associates, said they hope to get it done as soon as possible.

"It's a huge connector route to the industrial area of Hannibal, a shortcut to downtown Hannibal from the south." Wilson said. "So it's vitally important that we have meetings like this, that we stay in communication with contractors and utilities, hopefully to expedite projects like this."

Crews have 120 calendar days to complete the project, which puts the reopening date around the end of May.

