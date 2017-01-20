Boil order issued in Hamilton, IL - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Boil order issued in Hamilton, IL

HAMILTON, Ill. (WGEM) -

The City of Hamilton, IL Water Department has issued a boil order in effect immediately until noon, Wednesday, January 25th unless further notified.  

The boil order is due to a main break and affects the areas of 214 through 320 Hillcrest Drive and all of Crestview Drive.  

