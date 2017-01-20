Hannibal property owner fined, ordered to pay city

The owner of the former St. Elizabeth Hospital property in Hannibal was found to be in contempt of court this week, according to City Attorney James Lemon.

Lemon said Judge Rachel Bringer Shepherd ordered property owner Stephen Owsley to pay a fine of $2,900 on Tuesday. He said Owsley was still being fined $100 per day until he complies with a court order and secures the former hospital building.

Crews with the City of Hannibal recently sealed up the first floor of the building. During Tuesday's hearing, Lemon said Shepherd also ordered Owsley to pay the city $3,338.32 by Friday, Jan. 20 for labor and the cost of materials.

City officials and neighbors have been concerned about the building for years because of a lack of upkeep. There have been several incidents of arson and other acts of vandalism.

Owsley could not be reached for comment. He's scheduled back in court Jan. 24.