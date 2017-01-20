Scotland County's Gragg accepts position at California High School

After two successful years at the helm of the Scotland County football team head coach Mikel Gragg is set to leave Memphis for a new challenge.



Gragg confirmed to WGEM Sports that he accepted the head coaching position at California High School in California, Mo..



"This is the toughest decision I've ever made in my coaching career," Gragg told WGEM Sports over the phone.



Gragg spent just two seasons at Scotland County but lead the program to consecutive winning seasons for the first time in more than 15 years. He leaves the program with an overall record of (14-9), including a playoff win in each of his two seasons.



Gragg said he told his football players in a private meeting, Thursday.



"There were a lot of sad faces (Thursday) when word got out," said Gragg.



Gragg also said that it was hard to pass up an opportunity to become the head coach of a program with a "rich tradition" and a program that is closer to home for him.



Along with being the head football coach, Gragg was also the head baseball coach and an assistant coach for the girls basketball team while at Scotland County.

