Area students watch Trump inauguration

By Whitney Williams, Meteorologist/Multimedia Journalist
PAYSON, Ill. (WGEM) -

Local high school students watched the presidential inauguration Friday morning.

High schoolers at Payson-Seymour watched the inauguration in groups.

Junior Jacob Koehler said this was the first time he's watched a president being sworn in. He also said he would like to see the inauguration in person. 

"It'd be very interesting to go and watch," Koehler said. "You can actually see history being created for the first time ever. For me cause I'm still 17 so it'd be the first time ever being seen the president being inaugurated."

Junior Hannah Klingele said this was the second time she's watched a president being sworn in, because she saw President Obama sworn in 2013.

"I think it's so amazing that we can physically watch the inauguration on T.V. and be able to have that for years to come," Klingele said.

A Payson-Seymour teacher said they wanted students to watch because it's an important part of history.

