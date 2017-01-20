Underbrinks Bakery opens under new ownership - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Underbrinks Bakery opens under new ownership

Posted:
By Whitney Williams, Meteorologist/Multimedia Journalist
Amy Stevens is the new owner of Underbrinks Bakery
Stevens says they will not be changing the recipes
An employee frosting angel food cupcakes
Customers inside the remodeled building
An employee working with the mixer
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Underbrinks Bakery in Quincy is open again but this time under new ownership. 

Amy Stevens is the new owner of the bakery and she said after working there last year, she found a new passion.

Stevens said they remodeled the building a little by knocking out a couple walls and repainting it. 

However, she said one thing that will not be changing are the recipes.

"I didn't want to start a new baker," Stevens said. "I wanted to keep the same great taste. The nut rolls, the radio rolls I grew up on those. The angel food cakes, those are what we are popular for; what we are famous for. I didn't want to ruin anything."

Stevens says they were pretty busy on Friday and she's excited about this new adventure.
 

