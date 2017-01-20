6th Annual Rhinestones & Rodeo Fundraiser happening Saturday

One of the pieces up for auction

A silent and live auction will take place at the fundraiser

Rhinestones & Rodeo will take place at The Ambiance located at 5225 Kochs Lane

Down Country is hosting its 6th annual Rhinestones & Rodeo Art Auction and Dance on Saturday, its biggest fundraiser of the year.

Down Country helps raise awareness and help individuals with disabilities.

Christy Bauer's daughter was born with a bilateral cleft lip, cleft palate and down syndrome. She said when her family started with Down Country they thoughts events like this one were all over the U.S., but by going to conferences in bigger cities she found out that's not the case.

"Going to the conventions you learn that this is not the norm," Bauer said. "Big cities do not have this opportunity that we're doing right here in the Tri-State area. So it's just an absolute amazing opportunity. And the amount of information you learn at these conferences is just unbelievable."

Saturday evening and night there will be food, drinks, a silent and live auction, live music and more.

Rhinestones & Rodeo Art Auction and Dance will take place Saturday at The Ambiance in Quincy from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m.

Tickets are $40.00 per person in advance and can be purchased by calling 217-617-3568, or online. More information about the event can also be found online.