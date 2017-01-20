QU students respond to President Trump's inaugural address

Quincy University students got the chance to watch President Trump's inauguration on Friday.

Megan Jaboor spent her history class watching Trump deliver his inaugural address.

She noted that after a long election cycle, she would like to see him to bring the country together.

"I feel like it's gonna benefit the country in that we just gotta hope that he's gonna in the next four years accomplish what he's saying and make the country better." Jaboor said.

Associate Professor Justin Coffey said he decided to show his students the inauguration because he wanted to show them the peaceful transition of power, and its historical significance.

"They see democracy at work." Coffey said. "I teach history, and I'm always trying to tell the students, you should know about our history to understand what America is like today, and I think today they got to see that."

Students added that Trump's speech on Friday was similar to his campaign speeches, and they hope he can come through with his promises and become a successful president.

"It just shows that he really wants change, and that he really might actually go through with it unlike most of the presidents that we've had in the past." Cody Leonard said.

With a new president officially sworn in, students like Kendall Dehority added that its time to give Trump a chance, and see if he benefits the country.

"Every time it sounds better, whether he really wants to do that or not, that's up to him, but I mean like I said give him a chance, and we'll see how the country moves on in the next four years. Dehority said.

Coffey also added that he plans on getting students together to watch Trump's State Of The Union address in a few weeks.