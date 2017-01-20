Clark County boys eye another tournament title

After disposing of Palmyra, Thursday, in the Tony Lenzini Tournament semifinals, the Clark County boys basketball team earned a spot in Saturday's championship game and now have a shot to win the Lenzini championship in back to back years.



For these players and coaches its a far cry from where the program used to be just a few short years ago.



"I think it just shows us that all our hard work pays off," said senior guard Addison Sprague.



"From my sophomore two years ago we've really advanced. To win (The Tony Lenzini Tournament) two years in a row, that would really just show all the hard work we put in was worth it."



"We're not fancy," said head coach Adam Rung.



"We don't have a lot of bells and whistles but we just play really hard, really good team basketball."



Standing in the Indians' way of a second straight tournament title is the tournament's top seeded team, Monroe City.



"They are going to be a heck of a challenge. Coach (Brock) Edris will have them really well prepared," said Rung.



"They're state ranked. We're going to have our hands full."



To beat a state-ranked Monroe City squad though, the Indians say they need to feed their big man Chandler Bevans and play mistake free basketball.



"I think if Coach (Rung) draws up some plays to get me the ball and we play hard and do what we do, then we'll give ourselves a good chance to win," said Bevans.



"Anything that could go either way has to be ours. We can't give up on anything easy," said Sprague.



Tip-Off for that game is at 8:30p.m. Saturday in Palmyra.



Clark County hasn't won back to back Lenzini titles since 1997 and 1998 while Monroe City hasn't won the Tony Lenzini Tournament since 1982.





