Lovelace defense asks court to deny 'new and improved' allegations

The defense team for accused murderer Curtis Lovelace filed documents Friday asking the court to deny "new and improved" allegations by his second wife.

Lovelace is accused of murdering his first wife Cory in 2006. He was arrested in charged in August of 2014 after the case was reopened. His first trial ended in a mistrial last year.

The prosecution filed motions in November claiming that Lovelace went into fits of rage during his marriage with his second wife, Erica Gomez, and was violent towards her. The documents also claim Gomez and her daughter was poisoned when their marriage fell apart.

The Exoneration Project, which is representing Lovelace in the second trial, filed documents Friday asking the court to not allow these claims.

"Gomez's allegations are not even close to relevant enough to justify the extraordinary unfair prejudice this evidence would entail," the documents stated.

Lovelace is scheduled to be back in court Jan. 31. His second trial is scheduled to begin Feb. 27.

Read the full documents below:

