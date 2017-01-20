Officials say Adams County seniors could be missing out on a tax break

Senior Citizens can sign up for the Homestead Exemption by visiting the Supervisor of Assessments office.

Many homeowners dread that letter in the mail: your home tax bill. For seniors on fixed incomes, it can be troubling to pay. Adams County officials say there's a program many are qualified for but still haven't signed up.

Signing up for the program's become a yearly tradition for Sara Goodapple.

"Well I started the first year I was eligible which would of been when I was 65," Goodapple said, "So I've been at it 13 years now."

She learned about the Senior Citizen Homestead Exemption through a letter from the county. The savings are nothing to ignore.

"It's about $350 a year," Goodapple explained.

That's over $4,500 in savings since she signed up. Adams County Supervisor of Assessments Georgene Zimmerman says the program allows those born in 1952 or before to get $5,000 taken off their assessed value.

"We will take them anytime during the year, but a lot of times people should have signed up before," Zimmerman said. "So if they get in here sooner we can probably go back to the tax bill coming out this summer."

To sign up, residents only need to bring a copy of their deed and their birth certificate or other acceptable proof of age to the Assessments office in the Adams County Courthouse.

Those with an income of $55,000 or less can even apply for a tax freeze.

"If you sign up now, it's frozen at the base year. So if you live in your home for 20 more years, you are still paying as if it's 2016."

To qualify for the tax freeze, residents must bring the above items as well as a 2016 Federal Income Tax return or all end of the year statements for all members in the household for 2016.

For those who still haven't applied for the program, Goodapple says it's an easy sign up.

"Took me maybe two minutes to put the x's in the boxes and sign my name at the bottom of it," Goodapple explained.

Residents must renew the application each year, but after signing up future applications can be done over the phone or through the mail.