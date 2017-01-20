Proposed state budget cuts could impact local schools - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Proposed state budget cuts could impact local schools

By Jeremy Culver, Multimedia Journalist
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Missouri Governor Eric Greitens' plans to cut the state budget could impact rural school districts.

As part of the $146 million in proposed cuts, $8.6 million is to transportation funding for Missouri schools.

Palmyra Superintendent Eric Churchwell says transportation funding gets cut every year. This year has only been funded up to 30 percent of what it should be and Churchwell says this doesn't just mean transportation will be impacted.

"It's commonly said, 'well we don't want to take money out of the classroom,'" Churchwell said. "Well, in our case, we're taking local funds to supplement the transportation budget from the state. So theoretically we are taking money out of the classroom because that's money that could have been spent in the classroom."

Churchwell feels lawmakers as a whole don't understand how much rural school districts rely on transportation funding, but says Palmyra school district should be able to make the funding work.

