Two injured in Quincy crash that closes Broadway

One of the vehicles was loaded onto this wrecker.

The Quincy Fire Department sent drivers around the block at 22nd and Broadway.

Two people were injured in a crash Saturday morning in Quincy, according to police.

Police at the scene said the two-vehicle crash happened around 6 a.m. at 22nd and Broadway.

Police said 27-year-old Wesley Waschenbach was driving westbound in his orange truck and 59-year-old Steve Hagerbaumer was driving eastbound in his blue truck.

Police said at some point, Hagerbaumer swerved into the on-coming westbound lanes and the two vehicles collided head on.

QPD said both drivers were alone in their vehicles and they were wearing their seat belt.

The fire department responded and helped Waschenbach get out of the vehicle after he was originally trapped in the vehicle.

Both drivers were taken to Blessing Hospital with serious injuries.

Broadway was closed for a few hours but re-opened around 8 a.m.

Polie said Hagerbaumer was issued a citation for improper lane usage and released on a notice to appear.

The accident remains under investigation.