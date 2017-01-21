Quincy woman arrested for stealing and forgery

The La Grange Police said that a woman was arrested Friday for an active warrant out of Lewis County, Missouri.

Authorities said that they obtained the warrant to arrest Robin Jenkins of Quincy after an investigation was conducted for the offenses of Forgery, a Class C Felony, and Stealing, a Class A Misdemeanor.

Jenkins is currently being held on a $10,000 cash-only bond at the Lewis County Jail.

Ten days earlier on Tuesday, January 10, Casey Wainwright of La Grange was arrested for an active warrant out of Lewis County.

La Grange Police Department obtained the warrant for Full Order of Protection Violation.

Wainwright is also being held at the Lewis County Jail.