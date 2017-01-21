QPD arrested man for setting vehicle on fire

The Quincy Police Department said they arrested a man early Saturday morning after setting a car on fire.

At 12:23 a.m., police said officers and firefighters were dispatched to 1624 Broadway for a vehicle on fire.

Upon their investigation, police determined that 42-year-old Jamey Kuhlmeier set a car on fire at that location and doused flammable liquid on a residence as well.

On a traffic stop at two minutes later, authorities said they located Kuhlmeier at 12th and Elm.

He was arrested and was later charged with attempted aggravated arson, arson, possession of a controlled substance and driving while license suspended.

He was placed in the Adams County Jail.

There were no injuries reported as a result of the fire.

The only damage from the incident was on the victim's vehicle.