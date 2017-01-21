Police looking for suspect in early morning stabbing

The Quincy Police Department are investigating a stabbing incident that occurred on Saturday morning.

At 5:30 a.m., officers were dispatched to the Microtel Inn on 200 S 3rd Street for an unknown problem.

While the officers were in transit, police said the victim of the stabbing, Nathan Anderson, was transported to Blessing ER in a private vehicle.

According to authorities, Anderson suffered multiple lacerations and puncture wounds during an altercation with another male along the 200 block of South 3rd Street.

Police said they do not believe the stabbing was random as Anderson and the other male were reportedly acquaintances.

Police said Anderson suffered serious wounds but they did not appear to be life threatening at the time he was admitted to Blessing.

The investigation is ongoing.